Moneycontrol launches Research page to showcase its analysts’ work

Over the past few months, we have hired a team of high-quality analysts to create Moneycontrol Research. Readers would have become familiar with their work, be it recommendations on specific stocks, deep-dive sectoral analyses, or think pieces on policy.

To ensure that you are able to view all their work on one page, we are launching the Research homepage. Over the coming months, expect this page to become the repository of our views on a plethora of subjects ranging from GST to auto sales to the impact of specific policies on markets, and the fallout of assembly elections on national politics and therefore on economic reforms. We also endeavour to bring to you the high conviction stock ideas from Moneycontrol Research that our number-crunching delivers.

Among today’s offerings is a takeout on Patanjali’s plans to enter the bottled water business and its impact on rival players and Schaeffler India's bet on synergies.

We aim to makea shop window for thoughtful pieces that will empower you with insights and enable you to take considered decisions on your investments.