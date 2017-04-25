App
Apr 25, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M up 4%: Here's why Credit Suisse upgrade stock to outperform and raise target

The research firm believes with number of state governments planning to introduce farm loan waivers, tractor demand could get further boost.

Moneycontrol News

Credit Suisse turned bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra as it has upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral with increased target price at Rs 1,500 (from Rs 1,390 earlier), implying 20 percent potential upside. The stock price gained 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday.

The brokerage house cited potential for tractor business that will surprise positively going ahead.

Tractor sales volumes in March grew by 32 percent year-on-year and 29 percent month-on-month despite demonetisation. The company sold 19,337 units in the month gone by.

"With continued government support to agriculture and expectation of bumper rabi crop, we expect market sentiments to remain positive," Rajesh Jejurikar, president-farm equipment sector at M&M said in company's filing dated April 2.

The research firm believes with number of state governments planning to introduce farm loan waivers, tractor demand could get further boost.

Credit Suisse says weakness in utility vehicle market already factored in by M&M that trading at 12x FY19, a 40 percent discount to Maruti Suzuki. The research firm expects valuation discount to narrow.

At 12:19 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,308.00, up Rs 43.55, or 3.44 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra

