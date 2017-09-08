M&M slips 3% ahead of GST Council meet for cess hike on SUVs, luxury cars

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra and Mahindra share price fell nearly 3 percent intraday Friday ahead of GST Council meet with respect to cess hike on SUVs and luxury cars.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his state counterparts, will decide the quantum of cess hike in each variety of car in its meeting on September 9.

The government has already notified hike in GST cess on a range of cars from mid-size to luxury variants to a maximum of 25 percent, from the earlier 15 percent.

The company said the proposed hike in GST cess on SUVs and bigger cars should not be implemented during the festive season as it would have an adverse impact on the auto industry.

"My view is that right now we have implemented GST, industry is stabilising, we have grown in past couple of months, festive season is around the corner, we should not touch the rates for time being," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka told reporters on the sidelines of SIAM annual convention on Thursday.

He added that the government should wait for some time to see the results of GST implementation and then decide if hiking the tax is required in certain categories of vehicles.

"The difference between luxury and the normal car was 6 percent during the pre-GST era. It was not 10 percent, so the GST Council should take that into consideration," he said.

At 13:37 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,305.05, down Rs 33.70, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.