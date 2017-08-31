App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 30, 2017 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M falls 1% after Cabinet approves increase in GST cess on luxury cars, SUVs

Automobile firms, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi and JLR, today said this proposed hike in cess will adversely impact growth momentum of the segment.

M&M falls 1% after Cabinet approves increase in GST cess on luxury cars, SUVs

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra & Mahindra shares fell over a percent after the Cabinet cleared promulgation of an Ordinance to increase the cess on mid-size, large cars and sport utility vehicles up to 25 percent from 15 percent now, under the new GST regime. Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India also trimmed their gains in later part of trading session, both ended with 0.6 percent gains.

The ordinance would come into effect after it receives Presidential assent, which will enable amendments in the GST (Compensation to State) Act, 2017. The Central Board of Excise and Customs will issue a formal notification on the raised cess cap.

Two out of 12 categories of vehicles will be affected by the hike in the cess cap.

Automobile firms, including Mercedes-Benz, Audi and JLR, today said this proposed hike in cess will adversely impact growth momentum of the segment.

They also criticised the government's "hurry to implement the hike in cess" saying a review could have been taken after six months when impact of GST would have been clearer.

Grant Thornton India Partner Sridhar V said the additional 10 percent cess will have a dampening impact on the otherwise increased demand expectation for luxury cars and SUV.

"This decision, contradictory to the requirement of creating a sustained demand for the luxury car in this market, would rather affect the growth momentum adversely," Mercedes- Benz India MD & CEO Roland Folger said in a statement.

The automotive segment has not even settled in to see the effect of the marginal relief in terms of rationalisation of taxes in the GST regime, he added.

Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director Pawan Goenka, however, said the passing of ordinance to increase limit of cess to 25 percent on certain class of vehicles, was along the expected lines.

"We earnestly hope that the government and the GST Council will give due consideration to this matter and desist from raising the cess and putting a dampener on the positive momentum in demand that the industry had started to witness since July 1," Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.