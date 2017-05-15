Missed the rally? Indo Thai Securities spikes 64% post Q4 results in a week

Moneycontrol News

Indo Thai Securities saw a euphoric rise in its stock prices post March quarter results earlier in the month of May. The stock price rocketed 64 percent in just 5 trading sessions as it turned profitable in the March quarter.

Indo Thai Securities reported a net profit of Rs 6.34 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as against net loss of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016 on 6 May, Capitaline data showed.

The net sales rose 39.03 percent to Rs 12.04 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2016.

Indo Thai which was founded in the year 1995 headquarter is located in Indore and proffers facilities to its branches and franchise throughout India.

Indo Thai is a group of 14 companies including two focal Companies - Indo Thai Securities Limited and Indo Thai Commodities Private Limited. It is a corporate member of all the premier stock and commodity exchanges.

Total income from operations increased by 39 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 12.45 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared to Rs 8.9 percent reported in the year-ago period.

Indo Thai Securities informed BSE that in the meeting of the board of directors of the company, held on May 06, 201 recommended a dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, at 10 percent or Re 1 per equity Share of the face value of Rs 10.