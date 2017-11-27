Mindtree rises 3%; Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform, hikes target on earnings growth hope

Credit Suisse has upgraded IT firm Mindtree to outperform from neutral and increased its target price for the stock to Rs 600 (from Rs 460), citing earnings growth ahead.

The target price implies 17 percent upside from Friday's closing price. The stock price gained more than 3 percent in morning Monday.

The research house expects Mindtree to post industry leading revenue growth and margin expansion from low base.

"Revenue challenges are behind as top clients seem stable. Bluefin grew in Q2 and Magnet appears to have bottomed out," it said.

Its earnings had been impacted due to revenue loss from some top clients and challenges faced by Bluefin & Magnet.

Credit Suisse expects FY20 EBITDA margin at 15 percent against 11.6 percent in Q2FY18. Attractive earnings growth will be supported by 23 percent EBITDA CAGR for 2 years, it feels.

Meanwhile, last week, Motilal Oswal had also upgraded Mindtree to buy on expectations of revival in revenue growth momentum and margin recovery. It also revised price target of Rs 600 discounts forward earnings by 15x.

With digital becoming mainstream and top clients seeing stability, the research house expects a revival in revenue growth momentum.

At parallel, margin improvement should be a function of initiatives both at an organic and inorganic level, it said. It believes that the margin recovery could play out sooner, especially if Magnet360 and Bluefin EBITDAs revert to the black.

Motilal Oswal sees Mindtree's margins improving to 14.4 percent by FY19 and potentially by another 110bp to 15.5 percent by FY20, driving 7/8 percent upgrade in earnings estimates for FY19/FY20. Such combination of growth and margin performance warrants a re-rating, it said.

Revenue growth at Mindtree had faltered from its otherwise industry-leading trajectory, courtesy weakness in top clients exacerbating the already existent traditional pressures. Smaller deal sizes in digital restricted its ability to contain headwinds despite it forming a high proportion of revenue.

At 09:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 524.00, up Rs 12.05, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.