Mindtree gains 3%, to consider buyback on June 28

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Mindtree gained nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as it is going to consider buyback of its equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 28, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Pursuant to company's code for prevention of insider trading, the trading window of the company will be closed from June 26, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (both the days inclusive) for the designated persons and others.

The company's 18th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on July 18, 2017.

On June 21, 2017 the company has introduced Mindtree Integrated Services.

The service combines next - practice methods and tools to tightly integrate infrastructure and applications into a unified foundation that provides up to 30 percent cost savings from traditional operating models.

At 09:34 hrs Mindtree was quoting at Rs 529.75, up Rs 9.05, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil