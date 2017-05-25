App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte sell 30.17 lakh shares of Sintex Industries

On May 24, 2017 Credit Suisse (Singapore) A/C Credit Suisse (Singapore) sold 32,91,709 shares of Sintex Industries.

On May 24, 2017 Credit Suisse (Singapore) A/C Credit Suisse (Singapore) sold 32,91,709 shares of Sintex Industries at Rs 104.13 on the NSE.

However, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte sold 30,17,625 shares at Rs 105.11.

On Wednesday, Sintex Industries ended at Rs 104.10, down Rs 0.50, or 0.48 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 121.40 and 52-week low Rs 70.30 on 17 May, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sintex Industries

Related news

