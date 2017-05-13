App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 13, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merrill Lynch buys 27.50 lakh shares of Indiabulls Ventures

On May 12, 2017 Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte bought 27,50,000 shares of Indiabulls Ventures.

On May 12, 2017 Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte bought 27,50,000 shares of Indiabulls Ventures at Rs 149.99 on the BSE.

On Friday, Indiabulls Ventures ended at Rs 142.35, down Re 1, or 0.70 percent on the BSE. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 150.50.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.20 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 118.63. The latest book value of the company is Rs 5.65 per share.

At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 25.19. The dividend yield of the company was 2.1 percent.

