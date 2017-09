On August 31, 2017 Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte bought 2,64,600 shares of BEML at Rs 1,763.52 on the NSE.

On Thursday, BEML ended at Rs 1,763.35, up Rs 27.60, or 1.59 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,919 and 52-week low Rs 771 on 18 August, 2017 and 23 November, 2016, respectively.