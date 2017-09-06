Merck gains 5% as arm to sale global consumer health biz

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Merck gained more than 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company arm is looking to sale its consumer health business.

"Merck KGaA, Germany, the ultimate holding company of the company has announced that it is preparing for strategic options for its consumer health business globally including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships," as per company release.

"This strategic initiative would involve the company's consumer health business in India as well, the implementation of potential measures and their specific design are subject to further analysis and decision making by competent bodies," it added.

At 09:16 hrs Merck was quoting at Rs 1,250.15, up Rs 43.55, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil