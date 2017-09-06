App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 06, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merck gains 5% as arm to sale global consumer health biz

Merck KGaA, Germany, the ultimate holding company of the company has announced that it is preparing for strategic options for its consumer health business globally including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships.

Merck gains 5% as arm to sale global consumer health biz

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Merck gained more than 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company arm is looking to sale its consumer health business.

"Merck KGaA, Germany, the ultimate holding company of the company has announced that it is preparing for strategic options for its consumer health business globally including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships," as per company release.

"This strategic initiative would involve the company's consumer health business in India as well, the implementation of potential measures and their specific design are subject to further analysis and decision making by competent bodies," it added.

At 09:16 hrs Merck was quoting at Rs 1,250.15, up Rs 43.55, or 3.61 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.