MEP Infrastructure gains 6% on toll collection rights from NHAI

Shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers surged 6 percent intraday Thursday as it has received toll collection rights from NHAI.

" The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informing that MEP has been engaged as 'user fee collection Agency on the basis of Competitive Bidding through e-tender for Chennasamudram fee plaza of NH-4, in the state of Tamil Nadu," company said in press release.

The terms of the contract is of one year.

The operations will commence after complying with the statutory formalities viz. submission of performance security, signing of contract as stated in the LOA.

The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 74.70 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 year.

At 11:19 hrs MEP Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 120.65, up Rs 6.35, or 5.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil