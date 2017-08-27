App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

McLeod Russel gains 2% on possible sale of loss-making unit

The company has decided to dispose of its Bhatpara Tea Estate, a loss making unit of the Company in Dooars, subject to necessary approval/s.

McLeod Russel gains 2% on possible sale of loss-making unit

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Mcleod Russel rose 2.5 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to sell its loss making unit.

The company has decided to dispose of its Bhatpara Tea Estate, a loss making unit of the Company in Dooars, subject to necessary approval/s.

On August 23, 2017 the company has entered into an agreement for sale with Voom Food Industries of Siliguri, West Bengal.

The company will receive around Rs 13.21 crore from sale process and it will get completed after the sale permission is obtained from the government of West Bengal.

At 09:29 hrs Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 180, up Rs 2.55, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.