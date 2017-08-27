McLeod Russel gains 2% on possible sale of loss-making unit

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Mcleod Russel rose 2.5 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to sell its loss making unit.

The company has decided to dispose of its Bhatpara Tea Estate, a loss making unit of the Company in Dooars, subject to necessary approval/s.

On August 23, 2017 the company has entered into an agreement for sale with Voom Food Industries of Siliguri, West Bengal.

The company will receive around Rs 13.21 crore from sale process and it will get completed after the sale permission is obtained from the government of West Bengal.

At 09:29 hrs Mcleod Russel (India) was quoting at Rs 180, up Rs 2.55, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil