Max Financial volatile despite co’s assurance of merger with HDFC Life being under process

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Max Financial Services saw volatile movements as the stock lost 2 percent intraday after opening nearly 2 percent higher on the possibility of delay in its merger with HDFC Life.

Investors were spooked by the development of a likely delay in the merger after Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi returned the HDFC-Max Life merger proposal back to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India without giving any opinion. The insurance regulator had sought AG's opinion for legal validity of the proposal. The stock fell over 13 percent intraday as a negative reaction to the news.

However, the stock later recovered when Analjit Singh of Max India said that the merger was still under process. He reiterated that IRDA was in favour of the merger and had just sought an opinion on the merger structure.

At 10:38 hrs, Max Financial Services was quoting at Rs 566.00, down Rs 2.40, or 0.42 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 578.40 and an intraday low of Rs 565.50.

Case File

Max Life and HDFC Life had sought an in-principle approval from IRDAI for the merger on September 21, 2016. The insurance regulator had then referred the proposal to the Law Ministry and the Attorney General as they felt that the scheme of arrangement was not in compliance with the Section 35 of the Insurance Act.

In June 2016, Max Financial Services and HDFC had received a board approval for the merger of their life insurance businesses, Max Life and HDFC Life, respectively.