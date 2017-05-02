Maruti Suzuki share price hits record high post stellar sales data in April

Moneycontrol News

Maruti Suzuki share price hit fresh record high of Rs 6,700, up 2.7 percent intraday Tuesday following stellar auto sales data in April.

The country's largest car maker sold 1.51 lakh units in month gone by, a growth of 19.5 percent over 1.26 lakh units sold in corresponding month of last year.

The growth was entirely driven by domestic sales that grew by 23.4 percent to 1.44 lakh units on year-on-year basis.

Domestic sales were ahead of estimates of 1.29 lakh units, Nomura said, adding the sharp rebound in Alto/Wagon R segment, up 22 percent YoY led to the surprise. Other segments also continued to do well benefitting from the strong waiting period for Brezza, Baleno and Ignis.

The research house factored in 13 percent growth in FY18 volumes for Maruti, which implies around 1.48 lakh units per month," Nomura said.

Export sales fell sharply by 29.4 percent to 6,723 units during the month against 9,524 units in same month last year.

Overall passenger vehicle sales in April was strong as the company sold 1.09 lakh passenger cars, a growth of 26.6 percent over a year-ago month while utility vehicles sales increased 28.6 percent during the month, driven largely by Vitara Brezza.

In light commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 411 units in month gone by.

Meanwhile, Maruti reported a 15.8 percent growth in fourth quarter profit at Rs 1,709 crore compared with Rs 1,476.2 crore in same quarter last fiscal, aided by better revenue growth of 20.4 percent YoY.

It sold 4.14 lakh units in quarter ended March 2017, a growth of 15 percent over 3.6 lakh units sold in same quarter last fiscal. Export increased 17.6 percent and domestic volumes grew by 15 percent year-on-year.

The company expects volumes to grow in double-digits in FY18 and is on course to achieve sales of 2 million vehicles by 2020, as the economy would support growth.

After its earnings, Motilal Oswal remained positive on the company considering multi-year favorable product lifecycle, improvement in product mix, reducing Japanese yen exposure, high free cash flow generation and sharp improvement in return on invested capital as capex intensity reduces and scope for further improvement in payout. The research house has maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,319.

