Apr 10, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marksans Pharma up 8% on USFDA approval for Dutasteride drug

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Marksans Pharma advanced 8.6 percent intraday Monday on USFDA approval for Dutasteride Soft Gelatin Capsules.

The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted final approval of the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dutasteride Soft Gelatin Capsules 0.5 mg.

Dutasteride Soft Gelatin Capsules is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Avodart capsules, 0.5 mg of GlaxoSmithCline.

Dutasteride is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia in men with the enlarged prostate.

The company will launch the product immediately.

The USFDA also inspected the company's manufacturing facility located at L-82 and L-83, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa from April 3 to 7, 2017.

After completion of inspection, there were 4 observation given under form 483, the company has already started addressing the same and is confident of satisfying the FDA within the stipulated time.

At 13:24 hrs Marksans Pharma was quoting at Rs 56.35, up Rs 4.20, or 8.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

