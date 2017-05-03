Marico hits fresh 52-week high post Q4 results; Citi retains buy

Moneycontrol News

Marico surged as much as 3.3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 329.80, a day after the company reported 25.50 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 170.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 on account of growth in domestic market.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 136.18 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

At 09:50 am, Marico pared some gains but was still trading 1 percent higher at Rs 321.

Citigroup maintains a buy recommendation on Marico with a target price of Rs 310. Marico had a decent quarter which is also reflected in the stock price.

It is the best performing consumer staples stock since demonetization, especially with good recovery in domestic sales. “We think revenue growth will be more balanced in the coming Qs with higher pricing contribution,” said the report.

“The management expects to maintain A&P at 11-12% of sales, which could be higher in 1HFY18 if new launches (many postponed from FY17) are ramped up,” it said.

Marico's consolidated net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,315.17 crore, up 2.24 percent, as against Rs 1,286.33 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

During the period, Marico's domestic sales were up 5.91 percent to Rs 1,035.24 crore as against Rs 977.47 crore for the corresponding quarter of 2015-16, said a report.

However, its international business in the fourth quarter was down 8.36 percent to Rs 286.91 crore as against Rs 313.11 crore of FY16.