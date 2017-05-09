Mangalam Drugs, NOCIL up 3-4% on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Mangalam Drugs and NOCIL gained 3-4 percent intraday Tuesday on strong Q4 numbers.

Mangalam Drugs has posted 20 percent jump in its Q4 (Jan-March) net profit at Rs 6.6 crore against Rs 5.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total Income of the company was up 18.9 percent at Rs 87.6 crore versus Rs 73.7 crore.

NOCIL has registered 13.3 percent increase in its Q4 net profit at Rs 25.5 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.

Total Income rose 7.4 percent at Rs 190.8 crore against Rs 177.7 crore.

The company's operation profit (EBITDA) was up 8.8 percent at Rs 40.8 crore and EBITDA margin was at 21.4 percent.

At 09:59 hrs Mangalam Drugs & Organics was quoting at Rs 201.35, up 4.19 percent and NOCIL was quoting at Rs 110.40, up 2.27 percent, touched 52-week high of Rs 111.70 on the BSE.

