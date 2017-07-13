App
Jul 13, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mainland China operator, Speciality Restaurants, soars 5% on opening of new outlets in Dubai

The restaurant will be opened in BurJuman Mall, New Wing, in Dubai, UAE.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Speciality Restaurants, the operator of Mainland China chain of restaurants, soared nearly 5 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered the company’s expansion plans.

“The company entered into a franchise agreement on July 11 with Resolute Restaurant Management LLC, granting the right to the Franchisee to open three franchise restaurants under its brand ‘Mainland China Asia Kitchen’ in the United Arab Emirates within the time stipulated in the Franchise agreement,” it told the exchanges in a notification.

Further, it added, that the restaurant will be opened in BurJuman Mall, New Wing, in Dubai, UAE.

“The Company will manage the day to day operations of restaurant and charge Franchise Fees and Management Fees, in accordance with the terms of the Franchise Agreement,” the exchange notification added.

In a recent interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Kumar Mohta, its CFO said that the worst was behind the company and things should look good in FY18. We have shut loss-making restaurants, added Mohta.

"As far as topline is concerned, we hope that we would be stable at that number. It all depends on spend increase and couple of restaurants getting opened," he said.

