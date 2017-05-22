Mahindra Holidays surges 5% on strong Q4 numbers, bonus issue

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India added 5.6 percent intraday Monday on bonus share approval to the shareholders of the company.

The company in its board meeting held on May 19, 2017 has decided and recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2.

The board has fixed July 11, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of determining members who would be entitled to the bonus shares.

The company's Q4FY17 net profit increased 4.3 percent at Rs 31.8 crore against Rs 30.5 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 26.5 percent at Rs 310.5 crore versus Rs 245.5 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was flat at Rs 59.2 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 500 bps at 19.1 percent.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 (60 percent) per equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 10:12 hrs Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India was quoting at Rs 469.00, up Rs 9.40, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil