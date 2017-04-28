App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra CIE jumps 8%, hits 52-week high on back of strong Q4 numbers

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive﻿ jumped 8 percent hitting fresh 52-week high of Rs 244.40 as the company reported strong Q4 numbers. Net profit of the company was up 9.2 percent at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (Y-o-Y).

Mahindra CIE jumps 8%, hits 52-week high on back of strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive jumped 8 percent hitting fresh 52-week high of Rs 244.40 as the company reported strong Q4 numbers. Net profit of the company was up 9.2 percent at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (Y-o-Y).

Total income of Mahindra CIE was up 14.4 percent at Rs 512.5 crore versus Rs 447.8 crore in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA up 13.4 percent at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore Y-o-Y whereas EBITDA margin stood at 8.4 percent versus 8.5 percent year on year.

At 11:57 hrs Mahindra CIE Automotive was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 16.90, or 7.51 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 244.40.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 244.40 and an intraday low of Rs 231.85.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra CIE Automotive

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.