Mahindra CIE jumps 8%, hits 52-week high on back of strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive jumped 8 percent hitting fresh 52-week high of Rs 244.40 as the company reported strong Q4 numbers. Net profit of the company was up 9.2 percent at Rs 16.6 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore (Y-o-Y).

Total income of Mahindra CIE was up 14.4 percent at Rs 512.5 crore versus Rs 447.8 crore in the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA up 13.4 percent at Rs 43.2 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore Y-o-Y whereas EBITDA margin stood at 8.4 percent versus 8.5 percent year on year.

At 11:57 hrs Mahindra CIE Automotive was quoting at Rs 242.00, up Rs 16.90, or 7.51 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 244.40.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 244.40 and an intraday low of Rs 231.85.

Posted by Sandip Das