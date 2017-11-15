App
Nov 14, 2017 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhucon Projects, Jindal Poly Films, TNPL slip 3-8% on poor Q2 numbers

Tamil Nadu Newsprint (TNPL) has reported loss of Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended September against profit of Rs 70.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Madhucon Projects, Jindal Poly Films and Tamil Nadu Newsprint were down 3-8 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of poor Q2 (July-September) numbers.

Madhucon Projects has recorded 64 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at RS 3.3 crore and revenue was down 14 percent at Rs 118 crore.

Its operating profit (EBITDA) was down 15 percent at Rs 31.4 crore and margin was down 30 bps at 26.6 percent.

Jindal Poly Films' Q2 net profit declined 40 percent at Rs 41.2 crore and revenue was down 2 percent at Rs 1,807 crore.

EBITDA was flat at Rs 162.6 crore, while margin was up 20 bps at 9 percent.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint (TNPL) has reported loss of Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended September against profit of Rs 70.5 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The revenue of the company was down 21 percent at Rs 536 crore.

EBITDA fell 61 percent at Rs 67.8 crore and margin was down 1330 bps at 12.6 percent.

At 09:36 hrs Madhucon Projects was quoting at Rs 31.75, down 7.84 percent, Jindal Poly Films was quoting at Rs 390.75, down 2.48 percent and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers was quoting at Rs 337.25, down 2.19 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

