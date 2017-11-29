App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macquarie upgrades Coal India to outperform, expects 100% dividend payout in FY18

The broking house also hiked target price to Rs 310 from earlier Rs 280, implying an upside of 21 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Coal India rose 2.7 percent intraday Wednesday as Macquarie  upgraded the rating on the stock to outperform from neutral.

The broking house also hiked target price to Rs 310 from earlier Rs 280, implying an upside of 21 percent.

The firm expects domestic coal market to remain tight in the near to medium term, while lower supply and strong global prices will help e-auction prices from third quarter.

It feels that the supply tightness makes the risk-reward favourable.

Macquarie has also raised earnings per share estimates by 3 percent, 6 percent and 10 percent each for the three financial years till March 2020.

Wage hikes and grade slippage has been factored in the first half of the current financial year, while low coal inventory is going to keep volumes elevated in the next financial year, it added.

The research house expects EPS to grow after five years and expecting 100 percent dividend payout in FY18. At 11:46 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 280, up Rs 5.35, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.