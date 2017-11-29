Macquarie upgrades Coal India to outperform, expects 100% dividend payout in FY18

Shares of Coal India rose 2.7 percent intraday Wednesday as Macquarie upgraded the rating on the stock to outperform from neutral.

The broking house also hiked target price to Rs 310 from earlier Rs 280, implying an upside of 21 percent.

The firm expects domestic coal market to remain tight in the near to medium term, while lower supply and strong global prices will help e-auction prices from third quarter.

It feels that the supply tightness makes the risk-reward favourable.

Macquarie has also raised earnings per share estimates by 3 percent, 6 percent and 10 percent each for the three financial years till March 2020.

Wage hikes and grade slippage has been factored in the first half of the current financial year, while low coal inventory is going to keep volumes elevated in the next financial year, it added.

The research house expects EPS to grow after five years and expecting 100 percent dividend payout in FY18. At 11:46 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 280, up Rs 5.35, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil