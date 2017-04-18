App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 18, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macquarie initiates coverage on HPCL, BPCL, IOC at outperform; sees 45-65% upside

Macquarie Research has initiated coverage with an outperform rating on HPCL, BPCL and IOC and with a bull case target upside of 45-65 percent in one year.

Macquarie initiates coverage on HPCL, BPCL, IOC at outperform; sees 45-65% upside

Moneycontrol News

Macquarie Research turned bullish on oil marketing companies as it has initiated coverage with an outperform rating on HPCL, BPCL and IOC and with a bull case target upside of 45-65 percent in one year.

In case of IOC, the brokerage house feels company's earnings power is underappreciated as it expects earnings to show a 19 percent CAGR over the next three years, adjusted for inventory impacts, higher than consensus forecast 10 percent growth.

"Incremental drivers of earnings growth include our forecast expansion in benchmark refining margins to an average $7 per barrel; the ramp-up of IOC's high complexity or high margin Paradip refinery; an assumed return to 4 percent per annum India oil products volume growth; 30 percent expansion in chemical volumes following the commissioning of a new propylene unit at Paradip; lower interest expenses on still falling gearing; and consolidation of an 8 percent farm-in stake in Vankor, Russia," the brokerage house explains.

It says additional growth drivers from FY20 include margin upside from BS-VI fuel specifications upgrades and start of Ennore LNG.

In a bull refining and marketing margin scenario, it feels IOC's return on invested capital could expand to 20 percent and in-turn imply a fair multiple of 9x EV-EBITDA.

While IOC's share price has increased 3x since 2014 (in line with HPCL and BPCL), Macquarie still finds the stock relatively inexpensive at 6.7x one-year forward EV-EBITDA.

The brokerage house sees target price of Rs 550 with 40 percent potential upside including dividends. In its one-year bull case, it says the target is Rs 630 (55 percent upside) if benchmark Singapore GRM's expand to $8 per barrel, supported by tighter-than-forecast Asian product balances, while marketing margins increase 20 percent due to micro-pricing and daily price reset.

In its bear case scenario, it sees 10 percent downside even if Singapore GRM's fall to $5 per barrel, marketing margins fall due to higher competition from private players, and India sees zero oil product demand growth in FY18-19.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #BPCL #HPCL #IOC #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.