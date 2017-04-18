Macquarie initiates coverage on HPCL, BPCL, IOC at outperform; sees 45-65% upside

Moneycontrol News

Macquarie Research turned bullish on oil marketing companies as it has initiated coverage with an outperform rating on HPCL, BPCL and IOC and with a bull case target upside of 45-65 percent in one year.

In case of IOC, the brokerage house feels company's earnings power is underappreciated as it expects earnings to show a 19 percent CAGR over the next three years, adjusted for inventory impacts, higher than consensus forecast 10 percent growth.

"Incremental drivers of earnings growth include our forecast expansion in benchmark refining margins to an average $7 per barrel; the ramp-up of IOC's high complexity or high margin Paradip refinery; an assumed return to 4 percent per annum India oil products volume growth; 30 percent expansion in chemical volumes following the commissioning of a new propylene unit at Paradip; lower interest expenses on still falling gearing; and consolidation of an 8 percent farm-in stake in Vankor, Russia," the brokerage house explains.

It says additional growth drivers from FY20 include margin upside from BS-VI fuel specifications upgrades and start of Ennore LNG.

In a bull refining and marketing margin scenario, it feels IOC's return on invested capital could expand to 20 percent and in-turn imply a fair multiple of 9x EV-EBITDA.

While IOC's share price has increased 3x since 2014 (in line with HPCL and BPCL), Macquarie still finds the stock relatively inexpensive at 6.7x one-year forward EV-EBITDA.

The brokerage house sees target price of Rs 550 with 40 percent potential upside including dividends. In its one-year bull case, it says the target is Rs 630 (55 percent upside) if benchmark Singapore GRM's expand to $8 per barrel, supported by tighter-than-forecast Asian product balances, while marketing margins increase 20 percent due to micro-pricing and daily price reset.

In its bear case scenario, it sees 10 percent downside even if Singapore GRM's fall to $5 per barrel, marketing margins fall due to higher competition from private players, and India sees zero oil product demand growth in FY18-19.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar