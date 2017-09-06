Macquarie downgrades ITC, cuts target to Rs 304 on fall in cigarette volume

Indian tobaco companies may feel the heat

Moneycontrol News

Macquarie has downgraded cigarette major ITC to neutral and preferred to switch to Hindustan Unilever, citing fall in cigarette volumes.

"Channel checks suggest that ITC cigarette volume has declined significantly in July-August," the research house said.

The company increased cigarette prices by around 14 percent in the last 9 months.

The research house also slashed target price to Rs 304 from Rs 340, following cut in FY18/19 earnings by 2-5 percent on lower volume assumptions.