M&M gains 3% after co posts 26% growth in Q4 profit; brokerages largely retain buy

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra traded 3 percent higher intraday on Wednesday as investors cheered the robust results from the firm.

The utility vehicle and tractor maker reported 26.3 percent growth in profit at Rs 873.72 crore for January-March quarter year-on-year, saying its FY18 outlook is much more robust. Other income and exceptional gain boosted bottomline.

Revenue during the quarter increased 4.3 percent to Rs 10,612 crore compared with Rs 10,174.58 crore in same quarter last fiscal, impacted by slow volume growth of 2.5 percent.

Its tractor volumes were strong while automotive volumes were under pressure in Q4. The company sold 1.88 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2017 against 1.83 lakh units sold in year-ago quarter.

At 09:19 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,402.75, up Rs 40.75, or 2.99 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,406.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,382.00.

Analysts remain positive on the stock on the back of the results as well as strong growth outlook ahead. Moneycontrol takes a look at what brokerages are highlighting.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,570

The automobile major’s March quarter performance was an operational miss, but outlook is robust, said Citi in its report. It increased the tractor volume estimates by 22 percent over FY18-19. It also said that the weakness in utility vehicles was now baked into expectations.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,586

The brokerage house observed that there was a strong growth outlook for tractors. New UV launches can act as a catalyst, it said. M&M and MVML Q4 EBITDA was 10% ahead of estimates, driven by better realisations.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,600

The brokerage observed that Q4 beat was driven by one offs EBIT in line with the estimates. It observed that the company guided for double-digit tractor growth in FY18. New launches in FY18 revolve around new KUV/gasoline launch of XUV & a new MPV.