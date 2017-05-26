Lypsa Gems rises 7% on bonus share approval

App
May 26, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The company at its meeting held on May 25, has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Lypsa Gems and Jewellery added more than 7 percent intraday Friday on bonus issue approval.

The company at its meeting held on May 25, has approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting/extra ordinary general meeting.

The company had registered 600 percent jump in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

At 09:29 hrs Lypsa Gems and Jewellery was quoting at Rs 65.50, up Rs 2.50, or 3.97 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.07 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 935.71.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

