Sep 11, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic Vibra-Tabs, stock gains 1.5%

Doxycycline Hyclate tablet is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Vibra-Tabs, 100 mg.

Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic Vibra-Tabs, stock gains 1.5%
Picture for representational purposes

Moneycontrol News

Lupin share price gained 1.5 percent intraday Monday on receiving approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Vibra-Tabs.

"...has received final approval for its Doxycycline Hyclate tablet USP, 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market in the US," the pharma major in its filing.

Doxycycline Hyclate tablet is the AB rated generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Vibra-Tabs, 100 mg.

The drug is indicated in the treatment of infections caused by various microorganisms and as an adjunctive therapy in severe acne.

The company said Doxycycline Hyclate tablet had US sales of USD 149.9 million (in last 12 months ending June 2017) as per IMS MAT June 2017.

At 13:59 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 978.35, up Rs 10.20, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

