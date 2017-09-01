App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LTS Investment Fund sells 12.94 lakh shares of Gravita India

SBI Small And Midcap NSDL Fund bought 7,90,000 shares of Gravita India at Rs 114.11.

On August 31, 2017 LTS Investment Fund sold 12,94,510 shares of Gravita India at Rs 114.04 on the BSE.

However, SBI Small And Midcap NSDL Fund bought 7,90,000 shares at Rs 114.11.

On Thursday, Gravita India ended at Rs 121.05, up Rs 6.05, or 5.26 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 122.95.

