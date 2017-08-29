App
Aug 28, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T rises 2% as construction arm win orders worth Rs 1975 crore

The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1975 crore across various business segments.

L&T rises 2% as construction arm win orders worth Rs 1975 crore

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) added 2 percent intraday Monday as it has bagged an orders worth Rs 1975 crore.

The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1975 crore across various business segments.

The company’s power and distribution business has bagged orders worth Rs 1331 crore in the domestic and international markets.

The L&T Construction arm has won orders worth Rs 644 crore from a prestigious government client to construct a convention center at Ranchi, Jharkhand.

At 11:51 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,146.20, up Rs 14.90, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

