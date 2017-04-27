Apr 27, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T Mutual Fund buys 9.50 lakh shares of Arihant Superstructures
On April 26, 2017 L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Monthly Income Plan bought 9,50,000 shares of Arihant Superstructures.
On April 26, 2017 India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd Pinewood Strategy sold 9,50,000 shares of Arihant Superstructures at Rs 130.25 on the NSE.
However, L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Monthly Income Plan bought 9,50,000 shares at Rs 130.25.
On Wednesday, Arihant Superstructures ended at Rs 137.25, down Rs 1.30, or 0.94 percent on the NSE.
It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 141.20.