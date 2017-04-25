App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 25, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Mutual Fund buys 3.50 lakh shares of Dollar Industries

extgen Commosales sold 2,00,000 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,448.65.

L&T Mutual Fund buys 3.50 lakh shares of Dollar Industries

On April 24, 2017 L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Emerging Businesses Fund bought 82,000 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,448.65 and L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T India Prudence Fund bought 155,500 shares at Rs 1,448.65 on the NSE.

Also, L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Midcap Fund bought 112,500 shares at Rs 1,448.65.

However, Nextgen Commosales sold 2,00,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65, Shakuntala Exim sold 1,50,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65 and V K Mercantile sold 200,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65.

On Monday, Dollar Industries ended at Rs 1,448.65, up Rs 68.95, or 5 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,448.65

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dollar Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.