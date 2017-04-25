L&T Mutual Fund buys 3.50 lakh shares of Dollar Industries

On April 24, 2017 L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Emerging Businesses Fund bought 82,000 shares of Dollar Industries at Rs 1,448.65 and L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T India Prudence Fund bought 155,500 shares at Rs 1,448.65 on the NSE.

Also, L&T Mutual Fund A/C L&T Midcap Fund bought 112,500 shares at Rs 1,448.65.

However, Nextgen Commosales sold 2,00,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65, Shakuntala Exim sold 1,50,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65 and V K Mercantile sold 200,000 shares at Rs 1,448.65.

On Monday, Dollar Industries ended at Rs 1,448.65, up Rs 68.95, or 5 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,448.65