Stocks
May 05, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech, Gallantt Ispat up 5% on strong Q4 numbers

Gallantt Ispat's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit rose 75.6 percent at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 4.1 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Gallantt Ispat rose more than 5 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong numbers declared by the companies in the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has registered 2.6 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 254.5 crore versus Rs 248 crore, reported in December 2016.

The company's rupee revenue was up 0.6 percent at Rs 1,677.2 crore and dollar revenue was up 3.6 percent at USD 254.1 million.

Gallantt Ispat's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit rose 75.6 percent at Rs 7.2 crore versus Rs 4.1 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Total income of the company slipped 31.1 percent at Rs 100.4 crore versus Rs 145.8 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 16.2 percent at Rs 12.9 crore and EBITDA margin was up 530 bps at 12.9 percent.

Gallantt Ispat was quoting at Rs 248.55, up 1.06 percent and Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 736, up 3.82 percent, touched a 52-week high of Rs 745.90.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Gallantt Ispat #Larsen & Toubro Infotech

