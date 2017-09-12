App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T hits 1-year high on order win worth Rs 2525 crore

The metallurgical and material handing business has bagged orders worth Rs 2271 crore in the domestic market to strengthen its presence in the metallurgical sector.

L&T hits 1-year high on order win worth Rs 2525 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) touched 52-week high of Rs 1,231.95, rising more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as it has won orders worth Rs 2525 crore.

The construction arm of the company has won orders worth Rs 2525 crore across various business segments.

The metallurgical and material handing business has bagged orders worth Rs 2271 crore in the domestic market to strengthen its presence in the metallurgical sector.

Meanwhile, the other business segments of the L&T construction have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.

The power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order from electricity generating authority of Thailand.

The smart world and communication business has received an order from Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

At 10:34 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,222.50, up Rs 5.60, or 0.46 percent; It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,231.95 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.