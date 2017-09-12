L&T hits 1-year high on order win worth Rs 2525 crore

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) touched 52-week high of Rs 1,231.95, rising more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as it has won orders worth Rs 2525 crore.

The construction arm of the company has won orders worth Rs 2525 crore across various business segments.

The metallurgical and material handing business has bagged orders worth Rs 2271 crore in the domestic market to strengthen its presence in the metallurgical sector.

Meanwhile, the other business segments of the L&T construction have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.

The power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order from electricity generating authority of Thailand.

The smart world and communication business has received an order from Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu.

At 10:34 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,222.50, up Rs 5.60, or 0.46 percent; It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,231.95 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil