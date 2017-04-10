App
Apr 10, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 1% on Rs 5250 crore order win in Qatar

The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won single largest order worth USD 817 million (Rs 5250 crore) in the middle east from their esteemed customer KAHRAMAA

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) gained 1.6 percent intraday on single largest order win by power transmission and distribution business in Qatar.

The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won single largest order worth USD 817 million (Rs 5250 crore) in the middle east from their esteemed customer KAHRAMAA ? Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation ? for its ongoing Qatar Electricity Corporation network expansion plan-phase XIII.

This order includes the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new gas insulated substations of varying voltage levels of 220 kV, 132 kV and 66 kV and approximately 560 km of 132 kV and 66 kV underground cables under various definite and framework packages.

The said project is scheduled for completion in phases from 15 to 32 months.

At 09:33 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,691.35, up Rs 4.85, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

