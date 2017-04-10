App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 10, 2017 10:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

L&T gaining ahead of Q4 result expectations: IDBI Capital Market

Larsen & Toubro has appointed SN Subrahmanyan as the CEO & MD of the organisation, effective the first of July. Also, AM Naik, who is currently the Group Executive Chairman of L&T has been appointed the Non-Executive Chairman of L&T for three years.

Larsen & Toubro has appointed SN Subrahmanyan as the CEO & MD of the organisation, effective from first of July. Also, AM Naik, who is currently the Group Executive Chairman of L&T has been appointed the Non-Executive Chairman of L&T for the next three years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rohit Natarajan, Research Analyst at IDBI Capital Market Services shared his readings and outlook on the stock and his views on the rejig at the top deck.

Speaking about L&T's business, he said a lot of pent-up and delayed orders may bump-up order inflows for L&T.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.