L&T gaining ahead of Q4 result expectations: IDBI Capital Market

Larsen & Toubro has appointed SN Subrahmanyan as the CEO & MD of the organisation, effective from first of July. Also, AM Naik, who is currently the Group Executive Chairman of L&T has been appointed the Non-Executive Chairman of L&T for the next three years.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rohit Natarajan, Research Analyst at IDBI Capital Market Services shared his readings and outlook on the stock and his views on the rejig at the top deck.

Speaking about L&T's business, he said a lot of pent-up and delayed orders may bump-up order inflows for L&T.