App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T falls around 4% post tepid order inflow guidance

The company’s consolidated profit grew by 26.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore on strong operational performance while revenue increased 6.4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen and Toubro lost a little over 4 percent intraday on Monday as investors negatively reacted to the company’s tepid order inflow guidance.

As such, the engineering and infrastructure major's consolidated profit grew by 26.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore on strong operational performance while revenue increased 6.4 percent.

L&T has maintained its full year revenue growth guidance of 12 percent but won't be meeting order inflow guidance 12-14 percent, R Shankar Raman, CFO said while addressing press conference.

related news

But, he further said total order inflows may be the same as last year or may be a bit above.

The stock recently hit a fresh 52-week high after its construction arm won orders worth Rs 4023 crore. The heavy civil infrastructure business has won orders worth Rs 1906 crore, which includes major government order of Rs 1825 crore in JV with international partner.

At 10:15 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,220.00, down Rs 44.05, or 3.48 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,240.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,210.05.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 1,259

The brokerage house raised FY18/19 EPS estimates by 11/7 percent and said that asking rate for H2 looks to be steep at 15%. It also expects revenue/profit before tax to grow at CAGR Of 11%/15% For FY17-20

Brokerage: Edelweiss Sec | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,350

The brokerage said that better growth in the second half is fairly possible. It expects EPS CAGR Of 15% Over FY17-19 .

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.