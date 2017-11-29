Loyal Equipments hits 52-week high on order win of Rs 2.7 crore

Shares of Loyal Equipments has touched 52-week high of Rs 44.50, gaining 5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of order win worth Rs 2.70 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 3,000 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has received purchase order from Linde Engineering India of worth Rs 2.70 crore for supply of complete skid package for keys CO2 project of Keys, California, USA.

Till now, in the month of November 2017 the company has received orders worth Rs 11.77 crore.

At 15:22 hrs Loyal Equipments was quoting at Rs 44.50, up Rs 2.10, or 4.95 percent on the BSE.

