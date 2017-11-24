App
Nov 24, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Look at Aditya Birla Fashion: Avinnash Gorakssakar

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert is of the view that one may look at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Avinnash Gorakssakar, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "From a longer term perspective there is lot of brand value in this business and I think the group is consciously making efforts to make the business EBITDA positive."

"I would believe if the investor has slightly longer term horizon Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail can definitely give good rewards. In the near term we would be definitely seeing a little bit of problems on the margin but in the longer term say in the next couple of years this can definitely generate good value."

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail was quoting at Rs 165.05, up Rs 4.90, or 3.06 percent on the BSE.

