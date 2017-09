On September 6, 2017 LKP Merchant Financing sold 15,00,000 shares of Mercator at Rs 42.01 on the NSE

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.05 percent or Rs 0.45 at Rs 42.25 on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 55.25 and 52-week low Rs 32.95 on 24 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.