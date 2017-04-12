Led by negative Asian cues, Nifty to open on flat note: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect's Derivative Report:

Nifty

Broader markets recovered sharply and erased the losses of the last two sessions as the Nifty moved above 9200 once again. Banking stocks were major gainers of the last session as they gained almost 1 percent. Nifty premium has remained unchanged at 28 points while India VIX declined to 11.4 percent.

FIIs sold Rs 750 crore while DIIs bought Rs 827 crore in the cash segment. FIIs sold Rs 166 crore in index futures and bought Rs 1451 crore in index options. In stock futures, they bought Rs 605 crore.

The highest Put base remains at the 9000 strike with 61 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 9500 strike with 46 lakh shares. The Call strikes saw closure across the board with maximum closure of almost 7 lakh shares at 9200 strike. At the same time, 9200 Put strike added more than 10 lakh shares.

Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank recorded its life-time high closing in the last session. Both PSU and private sector banks were major gainers. We believe short covering in the banking space may continue towards weekly settlement and Nifty Bank may move towards 21900.

Nifty Future: The Nifty is likely to open flat to negative on the back of negative Asian cues. Buy Nifty in the range of 9210-9220 for targets of 9270-9280, stop loss: 9190.

Nifty Bank Future: Nifty Bank recorded its life-time high closing in the last session. Both PSU and private sector banks were major gainers. We believe short covering in the banking space may continue towards weekly settlement and Nifty Bank may move towards 21900. Buy Nifty Bank in the range of 21500-21550, targets: 21700-21850, stop loss: 21400.

