Laurus Labs surges 5% on maiden USFDA approval for HIV drug

Share price of Laurus Labs added 5 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of approval from USFDA.

The company has received its maiden tentative approval from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets 300mg.

Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets is therapeutically equivalent to VIREAD tablets of Gilead Science (GILEAD).

Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets is used for treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

This tentative approval marks company’s foray into formulations business in US.

The company has 8 ANDA filings in the pipeline.

At 09:26 hrs Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 538.35, up Rs 14.45, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 634 and 52-week low Rs 453 on 12 June, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.09 percent below its 52-week high and 18.84 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil