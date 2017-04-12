Last 3 quarters Infosys closed in red on the results day: here’s how to trade

Moneycontrol News

Infosys which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended March on Thursday may report slight drop in profit on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Expect no surprises from Infosys while long-term investors can look at buying the stock at lower levels.

The stock slipped in the last 3 out of 4 quarters by upto 8 percent. Traders holding existing longs or willing to create fresh positions should ideally look to accumulate Infosys in the vicinity of Rs 930 ? 900 by keeping medium-term horizon on the stock, suggest experts.

"The stock has corrected around 2.5 percent over the last 2 quarterly results whereas the results in July 2016 saw a deep cut of around 8 percent. Volatility is the flavor to say the least,? Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital told Moneycontrol.com.

Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter is likely to report 3.7 percent (QoQ) fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2017 to Rs 3570 crore, compared to Rs 3708 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to a poll by CNBC-TV18.

The dollar revenue is likely to rise by 1.3 percent to $2584 million for the quarter ended March, compared to $2551 million reported in the previous quarter, said the poll.

The stock has perennially remained bearish over a year?s horizon. From a higher band of Rs 1,100-1,250, the prices have lowered a step down to Rs 1,050-9,000 over the last 3-4 months.

A quick analysis of the price action seen in the last four quarters suggests that any rise in the counter eventually gets sold out. The stock faces consistent selling around the 1,050 mark while a strong support is placed around 900.

?Even if the company disappoints on the results front, there may not be much price damage beyond 900 levels as price behaviour appears to be more or less neutral to the disappointing numbers which company may announce,? Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist ? Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

The counter witnessed short coverings in Tuesday?s session while delivery was down by 16 percent. If Infosys break below Rs 900, the next crucial support is placed at Rs 750 in the medium to long term.

But, it appears that Infosys is making an attempt to bottom out around Rs 900 levels as it is consolidating in a broader range of 900 ? 1000 levels for last few months. Any surprise commentary on the results front could fuel a rally which may take the stock beyond Rs 1000 levels.

Going by the buzz on D-Street we have collated list of views from various experts on how to trade Infosys ahead of Q4 results:

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd.

We do not see any specific strategy to beat the volatility on the day but we would certainly like to highlight few key levels to watch out for post the immediate reaction. Traders holding existing longs or willing to create fresh positions, should ideally look to accumulate in the vicinity of 930 ? 900 by keeping medium-term horizon on the stock.

It is advisable to follow Rs 875 as a protective stop loss on a closing basis as the stock prices may fall much lower post the violation of the support zone. On the flipside, Rs 1,050 can be considered as a ?Trend reversal? point and in this case, we may see a resumption of ?Higher Top Higher Bottom? formation on the Quarterly chart.

Aditya Agrawala, Technical Analyst, YES Securities (India) Ltd

Technically, stock is trading in a wide range with resistance placed at Rs 1,040 while the support is placed at Rs 900. Further, it recently failed to sustain beyond the upper end of the range i.e. 1040 which led to corrections.

However, a sustained trade above 1040 may terminate the current weakness resuming its upward journey taking it to levels of 1075-1120. The stock can be held at current levels with a stop loss below Rs 900 level.

Best trading strategy in Infosys before its results is to go in for a Long Straddle i.e. buying at the money (ATM) CALL and PUT options and wait for a sharp move in any one direction.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist ? Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Traders will be better by taking a chance to buy out of the money calls with a strike price of Rs.1000 and after the results any correction, between Rs 920 ? 900 levels, shall be an opportunity for long-term investment.

Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital

Given the bearish view on the stock, it would be worthwhile to buy an at-the-money put of 960 which currently trades around the 25 mark. While we expect a correction down to at least 920-900 in the short term. It will be worthwhile to have a stop loss in place wherein prices cross above the Rs 1,020 mark. The time stop loss for the same maybe put in for 20.4.2017, that?s a week away from the result date.

We reiterate our bearish view on the stock and put forth targets at Rs 900-920 in the short term and around Rs 750 in the medium term. Any rally towards Rs 1,000-1,050 levels should be used to lighten the positions.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.