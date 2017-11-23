Lasa Supergenerics starts pilot production trial runs at unit IV, stock gains 5%

Lasa Supergenerics share price rallied 5 percent intraday Thursday on beginning of pilot production trial runs at unit IV plant.

The company informed exchange that it is to start its pilot production trial runs in Unit IV from November 25.

"Products and capacity per annum will include Albendazole intermediate 400 MT, Fenbendazole intermediate 200 MT, 2 4 DCP 600 MT, Closantel intermediate 100 MT and additionally few components of backward integration for its recent new launches," the company said.

It further said the regular production will be subject to successful trial.

Lasa Supergenerics manufactures veterinary active pharmaceutical intermediate API.

At 14:33 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 134.00, up Rs 2.00, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.