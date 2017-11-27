App
Nov 27, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra surges 6% on order win of Rs 106cr in Singapore

The company's subsidiary KH Foges Pte has recently been awarded 3 new piling contracts worth USD 22 million (Rs 1,056 million) in Singapore.

Share price of Kridhan Infra rose more than 6 percent intraday Monday as its subsidiary bagged contracts worth Rs 105.6 crore.

The company's subsidiary KH Foges Pte has recently been awarded 3 new piling contracts worth USD 22 million (Rs 1,056 million) in Singapore.

The contract period for these projects are between 2.5 months to 5 months.

The contract includes piling works for industrial development at woodlands north coast, piling work for proposed public housing development comprising 2 blocks of 18 storey residential building and sub-contract for secant bored piling works.

Kridhan Infra has evolved into a leading EPC company in Singapore through the acquisition of Swee Hong.

graph_kridhan

At 11:00 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 98.15, up Rs 3.30, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

