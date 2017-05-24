Kotak Mahindra sells 23.73 lakh shares of Aegis Logistics

On May 23, 2017 Kitara India Micro Cap Growth Fund bought 23,73,120 shares of Aegis Logistics at Rs 190.50 on the BSE.

However, Kotak Mahindra (International) sold 23,73,120 shares at Rs 190.50.

On Tuesday, Aegis Logistics ended at Rs 185, down Rs 8.50, or 4.39 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 214 and 52-week low Rs 110.90 on 29 March, 2017 and 24 May, 2016, respectively.