Kolte-Patil Developers rises 7%, signs largest redevelopment project

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers touched 52-week high of Rs 204, rises 7 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has signed largest redevelopment project.

"The company has strengthened its Mumbai presence by signing its largest private society redevelopment project till date, Dahisar Shree Avadhoot co-operative Housing Society, having a plot area of 15,035 square meters," as per company release.

Gopal Sarda, CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers said, “We are delighted to announce the signing of our largest redevelopment project in Mumbai at Dahisar East."

"Our focus in Mumbai is on generating strong ROCE’s and reducing our working capital cycle," he added.

According to HDFC Securities Kolte-Patil Developers to report net profit at Rs 10 crore down 29.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net sales are expected to decrease by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 12.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 160 crore.

At 11:58 hrs Kolte-Patil Developers was quoting at Rs 197, up Rs 6.35, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil