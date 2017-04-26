App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolte-Patil Developers rises 7%, signs largest redevelopment project

The company has strengthened its Mumbai presence by signing its largest private society redevelopment project till date, Dahisar Shree Avadhoot co-operative Housing Society, having a plot area of 15,035 square meters.

Kolte-Patil Developers rises 7%, signs largest redevelopment project

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kolte-Patil Developers touched 52-week high of Rs 204, rises 7 percent intraday Wednesday as the company has signed largest redevelopment project.

"The company has strengthened its Mumbai presence by signing its largest private society redevelopment project till date, Dahisar Shree Avadhoot co-operative Housing Society, having a plot area of 15,035 square meters," as per company release.

Gopal Sarda, CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers said, “We are delighted to announce the signing of our largest redevelopment project in Mumbai at Dahisar East."

"Our focus in Mumbai is on generating strong ROCE’s and reducing our working capital cycle," he added.

According to HDFC Securities Kolte-Patil Developers to report net profit at Rs 10 crore down 29.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Net sales are expected to decrease by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (down 12.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 160 crore.

At 11:58 hrs Kolte-Patil Developers was quoting at Rs 197, up Rs 6.35, or 3.33 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kolte-Patil Developers

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.