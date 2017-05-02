App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 09:54 AM IST |

Kitex Garments, Raymond down 4-15% on dismal Q4 numbers

Raymond's Q4 consolidated net profit declined 37.5 percent at Rs 32.9 crore versus Rs 52.6 crore.

Kitex Garments, Raymond down 4-15% on dismal Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Kitex Garments and Raymond slipped 15 percent and 4 percent respectively inraday Tuesday on the back of poor numbers declared by the companies for the quarter ended March 2017.

Kitex Garments' Q4 (Jan-March) net profit was down 39.9 percent at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore, in the same quarter last year.

Its total income was down 3.9 percent at Rs 177.2 crore versus Rs 184.3 crore.

The company has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5.

Raymond's Q4 consolidated net profit declined 37.5 percent at Rs 32.9 crore versus Rs 52.6 crore.

Total income of the company was up 4.9 percent at Rs 1,481.3 crore versus Rs 1,412 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 18.8 percent at Rs 120.4 crore and EBITDA margin shed 240 bps at 8.1 percent.

At 09:42 hrs Kitex Garments was quoting at Rs 444.15, down 11.28 percent and Raymond was quoting at Rs 726.65, down 2.82 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kitex Garments #Raymond

