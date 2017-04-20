App
Apr 20, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kitex Garments gains 9%; to consider bonus issue on April 28

The company will also consider recommendation of final dividend and proposal for issue of bonus shares.

Kitex Garments gains 9%; to consider bonus issue on April 28

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Kitex Garments gained 9.6 percent intraday Thursday as the company is going to consider proposal for issue of bonus shares.

The company's board meeting is scheduled be held on April 28 to consider and approve audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2017.

The company will also consider recommendation of final dividend and proposal for issue of bonus shares.

The trading window for dealing in equity shares of the company by the directors and designated employees of the company shall remain closed from April 19, to April 30, 2017 or 48 hours after the financial results are disseminated to the stock exchanges (both days inclusive) which-ever is later.

At 11:06 hrs Kitex Garments was quoting at Rs 453, up Rs 25.40, or 5.94 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kitex Garments

