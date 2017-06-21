Kirloskar Oil up 3% on board approval to acquire 100% in La-Gajjar Machineries

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines gained 3 percent intraday Wednesday on board approval for acquisition of 100 percent equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries.

The company in its meeting held on June 19, 2017, had approved the proposal for acquisition of 100 percent equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries.

The said acquisition is subject to signing of definitive agreements.

There is no government or regulatory approvals are required for this acquisition and it will get completed within 3 months subject to fulfilment of conditions as may be specified in the definitive agreements.

La-Gajjar Machineries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of submersibles and monoblock pumps and pumpsets and stainless steel pumps in the domestic and export markets.

At 09:37 hrs Kirloskar Oil Engines was quoting at Rs 392, up Rs 5, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.